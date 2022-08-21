Islamic Jihad, Hamas slam German probe of Abbas, ‘bias toward Israeli occupation’

PA President Mahmoud Abbas (l) and Hamas PM Ismail Haniyeh move through the crowd at a special session of parliament in Gaza City, March 17, 2007. (AP/Hatem Moussa)

Turning the tables, Palestinians blasted the world’s “double standards” and “campaign of incitement” against Abbas.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

In a rare show of support, four Palestinian terrorist groups backed Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas’ statement last week in Germany that Israel has committed “50 holocausts” against his people.

Abbas outraged German, American and Israeli leaders when he refused to apologize for the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics perpetrated 50 years ago by Palestinian terrorists linked to his Fatah group.

Instead, he said, “If you want to go over the past, go ahead. I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed…50 massacres…50 holocausts.”

On Friday, the PA and its ruling Fatah faction organized a hero’s welcome for Abbas upon his return to Ramallah, where he was praised him for “telling the truth about Israeli crimes” in Germany, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Following the announcement that German police would launch a probe into Abbas for possible incitement to hatred, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) slammed what they said was Germany’s “bias toward the Israeli occupation and the denial of the historic rights of our Palestinian people and their suffering.”

The four terrorist organizations blasted the world’s “double standards” and “campaign of incitement” against the president that ensued since he spoke at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Schultz on Tuesday.

These groups are usually fiercely opposed to Abbas’ majority Fatah faction, with Hamas, by far the largest, taking the lead in trying to overthrow Fatah’s leadership of the PA in Judea and Samaria after having done so successfully in the Gaza Strip in 2007. But in this case, they stood by the PA leader.

Hamas “rejects and condemns the announcement by the German police,” senior Hamas official Hussam Badran stated. “Once again international powers are proving their bias toward the Israeli occupation and the denial of the historic rights of our Palestinian people and their suffering.”

“No matter how these forces try to distort the truth and ignore what has happened to the Palestinian people by applying double standards, they will not succeed in obliterating the Palestinian narrative,” he added.

Badran’s comment was echoed by Fatah officials as well as their rivals.