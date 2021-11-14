Israel approves vaccines for kids 5-11, will parents give kids the jab?

Israelis receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care center, Sept. 9, 2021, in Jerusalem. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has approved administering vaccines to children ages 5-11, the Health Ministry said on Sunday night.

Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said that he approved the vaccines after the majority of the ministry’s senior advisors believed they were safe and effective and that they should be given to youth.

He cited a study by Pfizer that found the vaccines are 91% effective in preventing disease in children.

The US Food and Drug Administration had already approved the vaccines. The American campaign kicked off last week and more than a million US kids have already gotten the jab.

A Washington University Social Policy Institute survey released on Friday by The Jerusalem Post found that only 37% of parents were “sure” or “likely” to vaccinate their 5-11-year-olds.