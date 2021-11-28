Israel bans entry of all foreigners due to ‘concerning’ Omicron variant

The entry of all foreign nationals to Israel is prohibited, except for cases approved by the exceptions committee.

By TPS

The special Israel inner cabinet that deals with the Coronavirus crisis known as the COVID Cabinet held an emergency meeting Saturday night. It was called by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in light of the new COVID variant uncovered in South Africa.

The COVID Cabinet implemented new restrictions on travel to Israel for citizens and non-citizens alike but said that scheduled activities over the Chanukah holiday will be unchanged, as per the plan that was approved last week.

The new rules are expected to be passed by the full government when it meets on Sunday.

Called the Omicron variant, this new form of COVID is feared to be a danger even to people who have already been vaccinated.

As a result, nations around the world are now reassessing their COVID pandemic policies. For example, both the US and the UK have banned travel from South Africa and its neighboring countries.

Moderna, one of the company’s that has developed a COVID-19 vaccine, issued a statement on Friday explaining the threat that the Omicron variant poses.

“The recently described Omicron variant includes mutations seen in the Delta variant that are believed to increase transmissibility and mutations seen in the Beta and Delta variants that are believed to promote immune escape,” said Moderna. “The combination of mutations represents a significant potential risk to accelerate the waning of natural and vaccine-induced immunity.”

Maria Van Kerkhove, a World Health Organization official handling Coronavirus matters said in a video statement Friday, “We understand that people are concerned. The good thing is that we have monitoring systems around the world to detect these variants very quickly. This variant was detected a few weeks ago, and already scientists are sharing research with us, information with us, so that we can take action.”

“What’s really important as an individual is to lower your exposure,” Van Kerkhove added. “These proven public health measures have never been more important: distancing, wearing of a mask, making sure that it’s over your nose and mouth with clean hands, making sure you avoid crowded spaces, be in rooms where there’s good ventilation, and when it’s your turn, get vaccinated.”

And lowering exposure is exactly what the government of Israel plans to try and do.

A team of experts told the COVID Cabinet members, saying that now the coronavirus vaccine is more important than ever in order to protect the health of the public against severe morbidity.

To this end, the members of the Corona Cabinet call on the citizens of Israel who have yet to be inoculated with the third dose of the vaccine to do so as soon as possible. Parents in Israel are also called on to get their children vaccinated.

Following are the new rules implemented by the COVID Cabinet Saturday Night:

Entry to – and exit from – Israel:

The entry of all foreign nationals to Israel is prohibited, except for cases approved by the exceptions committee.

Israelis defined as either vaccinated or recovered according to Health Ministry procedures, will undergo PCR tests upon arriving in Israel, after which they will enter home quarantine. Subject to undergoing a second PCR test on the third day with a negative result, they will be released from quarantine. Whoever does not undergo an additional test on the third day will be required to complete a full quarantine.

Non-vaccinated Israelis will undergo a PCR test upon landing in Israel, after which they will enter home quarantine. Subject to undergoing a second PCR test on the seventh day with a negative result, they will be released from quarantine. Whoever does not undergo an additional test on the seventh day will be required to complete a full quarantine.

Israelis who return from countries defined as red (the full list has been issued by the information directorate on the fight against the coronavirus) will undergo a PCR test upon landing in Israel after which they will enter quarantine in a designated hotel until the results are received. Upon receiving a negative result, they will transfer to home quarantine and on the seventh day will undergo an additional PCR test. Upon receiving a negative result to the second test, they will be released from quarantine.

The state will inform Israelis departing for overseas that the directives may change while they are abroad and that they will be responsible for adhering to the updated directives upon their return to Israel.

The Finance and Tourism ministries will formulate ways to assist the tourism sector accordingly.

The Israeli Security Agency (ISA) will activate cellphone monitoring in order to track verified cases of the new ‘Omicron’ strain, locate them and cut the chains of infections.

The foregoing will take effect upon approval of emergency regulations by the ministers of the Government. At the same time, legislation on the issue will be advanced.

The Green Pass will apply in closed spaces in which there are gatherings with over 50 participants (as opposed to the current 100).

Performances and activities over the Chanukah holiday will be unchanged, as per the plan that was approved last week, while strictly maintaining the Green Pass rules and implementing increased enforcement.

The decisions will take effect at midnight between Sunday (28 November 2021) and Monday (29 November 2021) remain in effect for 14 days.

Naftali Bennett said at the start of the meeting, “We are currently in a period of uncertainty that is not simple and not comfortable to be in. Earlier today, I defined this as ‘the foggy period.’”

Bennett said the important thing now is caution and that the government must maintain its “great achievement” in dealing with the Delta COVID variant, until it has more information about this new strain.

As he said about new restrictions imposed just before the holiday season in September and whenever he has called on all Israelis to get vaccinated, Bennett said that “an open Israel with a functioning economy and an active education system, with children going to school. This is the highest preference.”

“To this end, we need to maintain tight control of the country’s borders. Every day we will learn more and know more. We are ahead of the world in gathering information and in making quick decisions,” added the Prime Minister. “Over Shabbat, we held very many discussions with the Health Ministry and groups of experts. After Shabbat ended, I also spoke with the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna.

He explained, again, that indications show that the vaccine prevents severe morbidity and the booster is “very significant in providing defense against severe illness, meaning even if you are infected, the booster will guard you against severe illness.” Bennett then once again called on all unvaccinated Israelis to go out and get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister also called those who do not get vaccinated or the third booster shot guilty of, “simply giving up on a vital layer of defense at a critical time. Ahead of the events for Chanukah, so that your children can go out and celebrate safely, take them to be vaccinated!”