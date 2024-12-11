Israel colluded with US to depose Assad, claims Ayatollah

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, claims Tehran has evidence that Assad’s ouster was part of a coup orchestrated by Israel and the US.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States and Israel colluded together to orchestrated the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad over the weekend, coordinating the Syrian rebel attack on the capital city of Damascus, Iran’s supreme leader claimed Wednesday.

According to a report by IRNA, a mouthpiece of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that Iran possesses evidence showing that Washington and Jerusalem were responsible for the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria – a key ally of Tehran.

“There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the result of a joint American and Zionist plan.” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

“Yes, the neighboring country of Syria has played a clear role in this matter and continues to do so—this is evident to all—but the primary conspirator, the main planner, and the central command room are in the United States and the Zionist regime. We have evidence. This evidence leaves no room for doubt,” Khamenei continued.

The Shi’ite cleric vowed that Iran and its proxies would ratchet up their “resistance” to the West following the collapse of the Assad regime.

“This is resistance. This is the front of resistance: the more pressure is applied, the stronger it becomes.”

“The more atrocities are committed, the more motivated it becomes. The more it is fought, the more it expands. And I tell you that with the power of God, the scope of resistance will encompass the entire region more than before.”

Pushing back on reports that the damage done to Hamas and Hezbollah during their wars with Israel, coupled with the collapse of the Assad regime, have left Iran’s overseas efforts in disarray, Khamenei said his country “is strong.”

“That ignorant analyst, unaware of the meaning of resistance, imagines that if resistance weakens, Islamic Iran will also weaken,” Khamenei said.

“And I say, with the help and strength of God, by His permission, Iran is strong, powerful, and will become even more powerful.”