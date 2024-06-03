Israel foils Hamas terror plot masterminded from Turkey

The Shin Bet first learned of the plot from other Hamas terror suspects arrested in counter-terror raids in Samaria.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli authorities thwarted a deadly terror attack directed from Hamas’s offices in Turkey, it was cleared for publication on Monday.

Anas Shurman was arrested by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in Shechem (Nablus) on March 15, with agents seizing a 12-kilogram explosive device.

Shurman, who is originally from Tulkarem and had lived in Jordan, was recruited into Hamas by Imad Ebid, a Hamas operative based in Turkey in December 2023.

In preparation for the attack, Shurman trained to drive a motorcycle, took a photograph of his will, and received funds and instructions to carry out the attack using a bomb which Hamas hid for him near a spring in the Samaria region. Next to the bomb, which was placed inside luggage, was a letter with further instructions.

The Shin Bet first learned of the plot from other Hamas terror suspects arrested in counter-terror raids in Samaria. The investigation revealed some of them had been involved in preparing and delivering the bomb to the hiding place under the guidance of Hudifa Salaima, another Hamas operative based in Turkey.

An indictment was filed against Shurman and five other residents of Shechem in the military court of Judea.

Turkey’s ruling AKP Party is ideologically close to the Muslim Brotherhood and to Hamas, which is the Brotherhood’s Palestinian affiliate. Several senior Hamas operatives are based in Turkey with the blessings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Since October 7, Israeli security forces have arrested around 4,000 wanted Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria, of whom 1,700 are associated with Hamas.