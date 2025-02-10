Israel hits Syria-Lebanon arms smuggling tunnel

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah sites in Lebanon containing munitions and rocket launchers that posed an ‘imminent threat.’

By JNS

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday carried out a precision strike on a tunnel that according to the Israeli military was used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons from Syria to Lebanon.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the tunnel in the Beqaa Valley had been struck previously, and was targeted again to prevent its restoration.

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah sites in Lebanon containing munitions and rocket launchers that posed an “imminent threat,” according to the IDF.

The IDF emphasized that these targets violated the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire and reaffirmed its commitment to preventing Hezbollah’s rearmament while upholding the truce.

Israel on Saturday attacked Hezbollah forces in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon and a facility in southern Syria belonging to the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist organization.