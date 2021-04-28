Israel launches global tourism campaign, ‘cannot miss this opportunity’

“We cannot miss this opportunity – and, as minister of tourism I won’t,” said Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is reopening its gates to vaccinated tourists starting at the end of May and launching a strategic campaign to ensure as many tourists as possible arrive in 2021, Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen announced Tuesday at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

“Israel today is a world leader in safety and health, and we will make sure every potential tourist knows this when planning their summer or winter vacation,” Farkash-Hacohen stated, referring to the country’s successful vaccination program against the coronavirus.

“We cannot miss this opportunity – and, as minister of tourism I won’t,” she stated.

As part of its global campaign, the ministry will launch signs in three major cities, all of which combine the potential for inbound tourism and a high vaccination rate.

The first sign will be aired in Dubai, in both English and Arabic, marking a historical step as it is the first time the Israeli government launches such a campaign in the United Arab Emirates. Additional billboards will air in New York’s iconic Times Square and London’s famous Piccadilly Circus, each with a different design but all with a common message: book your flight to Israel.

“Dubai has great tourism potential for Israel,” the minister said, adding “The UK and U.S. have always been large markets for inbound tourism. I have no doubt, we will see many tourists from all three countries within a short period of time.”

The ministry will also reinstate a directive incentivizing foreign airlines to operate flights to the Ramon Airport located outside of Eilat, Farkash-Cohen said. The incentive, which was in place before the COVID pandemic and is now being budgeted at a cap of 25 million NIS, will enable foreign carriers to receive financial incentives for every tourist they bring to Israel.

“Ensuring inbound tourism to Eilat is my obligation to the city’s residents, but this is also a clear statement to the entire tourism industry: We are preparing for the resumption of tourism on a large scale as soon as possible,” Farkash-Hacohen said.

She said that Israel would open to a limited number of vaccinated groups at the end of May before allowing an unlimited number of groups to enter a month later. The plan, she explained, was that during July the skies would open to independent vaccinated travelers, without the need to come as part of a group.

“I know there is some criticism, and I can even agree with some of it,” Farkash-Hacohen said, stressing the plan wasn’t perfect but it was needed to ensure Israel maintained its position as a healthy country and not risk its citizens.

“We are gradually reopening tourism to Israel, to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of all Israelis, while enabling those in the tourism sector to return to work and rebuild – and welcoming back the many people yearning to return,” she said.