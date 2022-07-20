Israel offering free public transportation to people over 75

Passengers at a bus stop outside the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem's Old City. (Shutterstock)

By TPS

Israel is continuing in its efforts to make life easier for its older population. As of August 1, public transportation in Israel, including local and national buses and trains, will be completely free for people over the age of 75. Even the Haifa cable car will be free.

People in that age group will simply need to have their national “Rav Kav” public transportation cards updated by presenting proof of age.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, more than 450,000 citizens and senior citizens over the age of 75 live in Israel, of whom 58% are women and 42% are men. The leading cities in the number of senior citizens are Jerusalem (89,000 senior citizens), Tel Aviv-Yafo (70,000) and Haifa (59,000).

Life expectancy in Israel is among the highest in the world, standing at 80.7 years for men and 84.8 years for women.

Minister of Transport and Road Safety, MK Merav Michaeli said of the move, “Israeli society owes a great debt to its veterans, to the founding generation. I believe that a society that knows how to take care of its citizens and senior citizens is a society that knows how to give a future to its young men and women.“

Michaeli added that the free public transportation will help to lower the cost of living for the elderly in Israel.