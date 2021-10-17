Israel on cusp of 8,000 dead from COVID-19

In September, some 668 Israelis died of the virus. So far this month, 213 people have died.

By World Israel News Staff

Some 7,999 people have died from COVID-19, the Health Ministry reported Sunday night. Israel was expected to top 8,000 dead by morning.

The Delta variant swept through the country and the world over the past several months, bringing about another wave of the virus shortly after people began to feel safer due to vaccination.

In September, some 668 Israelis died of the virus. So far this month, 213 people have died.

Israel rolled out a mass third shot campaign over the last two months. To date, 3.8 million Israelis have taken the booster, which health experts say contributed largely to the recent decline in infection.

The Health Ministry reported Sunday evening that only 735 new cases were diagnosed on Saturday. Some 380 people were in serious condition, including 164 who were intubated.