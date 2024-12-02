Israel uncovers 200 Iranian cyberattacks, phishing attempts against Israelis

The Shin Bet warned that Iranian agents typically approach their targets through WhatsApp, Telegram, or email, crafting different cover stories for each targeted individual.

By Noah Michaeli, TPS

Israel uncovered around 200 Iranian cyberattacks attempts targeting Israeli civilians, including prominent figures, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) disclosed on Monday.

According to the Shin Bet, the hackers sought to access personal devices and information such as home addresses, personal connections, and places of frequent presence.

“This represents a significant additional threat in Iran’s campaign against Israel, aimed at carrying out assassination attacks,” a Shin Bet official said.

This information, the Shin Bet stressed, was intended to facilitate attacks against these individuals using Israeli operatives recruited locally. In recent months, authorities thwarted nine attempts by Israelis recruited by Iran to carry out missions in Israel.

The Shin Bet warned that Iranian agents typically approach their targets through WhatsApp, Telegram, or email, crafting different cover stories for each targeted individual.

The goal is to convince their intended victim to download an application that either installs malware on their personal device or directs them to a fake website.

Targets are then asked to provide login credentials for their personal or organizational email accounts, which the hackers can then use to gain access to the victim’s email or computer.

Upon identifying the campaign and its scope, the Shin Bet warned the targeted individuals.

In October, authorities arrested an Israeli man for spying on a nuclear scientist who Iranian agents wanted to assassinate, a couple who gathered intelligence on sensitive national infrastructure sites and high-profile academic figures, and a separate plot to assassinate the mayor of a large city and a scientist.