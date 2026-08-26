Israel wins either way: Pro-Israel Donalds, Jolly advance in Florida governor race

Florida’s race to succeed Ron DeSantis is set — and regardless of who wins, the state is poised to elect another governor with a strong record of support for Israel. Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly won their respective primaries Tuesday.

Donalds, backed by President Donald Trump, supports a hard line against Iran and has repeatedly affirmed his support for Israel and the Jewish community. Jolly, a former Republican congressman who later became a Democrat, has maintained his pro-Israel stance across party lines and previously pushed to increase annual US military aid to Israel from $3.1 billion to $5 billion.

The November showdown will determine who inherits the mantle of DeSantis, one of Israel’s strongest allies among US governors, known for confronting BDS, strengthening protections against antisemitism and building close ties with the Jewish state.