Israeli Air Force holds ‘long-range’ strike drill with F-15s

By JNS.org

The Israeli Air Force held a drill to practice a long-range strike using a squadron of long-range F-15 fighter jets, Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

The sortie by the 69th Squadron was reportedly joined by IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin.

Army Radio cited the military as saying that the drill “sharpens the abilities and skills of aircrews against a range of threats in various arenas.”

The year 2022 has been designated as the year that the IAF prioritizes its long-range strike capabilities against Iran’s nuclear program sites at the top of its priority list, according to the military.

The IAF is involved in detailed planning regarding intelligence, ammunition selections, aerial platforms and refueling capabilities.

In late November last year, Norkin told Channel 13 that the IAF is the “insurance policy” against Iran’s nuclear program.

“We’re the insurance policy; we make mistakes; we’re improving,” he said. “We’ll do whatever is required.”