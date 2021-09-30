Israeli class action suit filed against Facebook for discrimination

Facebook ads manager tool encourages and enables employers to seek new employees based on their age, gender, and place of residence.

By TPS

A civil suit was filed against Facebook in Tel Aviv District Court by attorneys Matan Gutman and Nir Friedman. The suit alleges that Facebook’s system for placing job ads discriminates against various sectors of the population.

According to the lawsuit, Facebook encourages and enables employers to seek new employees based on their age, gender, and place of residence.

Facebook’s campaign management system, say the plaintiffs, allows the job poster to set the demographic areas that they wish to focus on and, as a result, only certain groups of people will even see the help wanted ads. In this way, employers can discriminate against specific groups by simply avoiding having them find out about the job openings.