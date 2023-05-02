Israeli injured in Palestinian shooting attack in Samaria

Scene of a terrorist attack near Avnei Hefetz in Samaria, May 2, 2023. (TPS)

A terrorist opened fire on passing vehicles near the community of Avnei Hefetz.

By JNS

An Israeli man was lightly wounded by shattered glass on Tuesday morning when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on vehicles near the community of Avnei Hefetz, southeast of Tulkarem in Samaria.

The victim was evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

A female driver whose vehicle was also attacked was treated at the scene for shock.

According to a preliminary report, a terrorist exited a car with Palestinian Authority license plates and began firing at oncoming traffic before returning to his vehicle and driving away.

The Israel Defense Forces launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Last week, Israeli forces thwarted a Palestinian terrorist attack at the Gitai Avisar Junction near the city of Ariel in Samaria. According to the IDF, a soldier shot and “neutralized” the terrorist, who attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack before exiting his vehicle armed with a knife.

Earlier that week, a 28-year-old Israeli man was moderately wounded in a shooting attack in the Binyamin region of Samaria. The victim was among a group of runners participating in an event commemorating fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. He was shot in the hand from a passing car.

A day earlier, five Israelis were wounded when a terrorist drove his vehicle into a crowd near the busy Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem.

The perpetrator was identified as Hatem Nejima, a 39-year-old Arab Israeli resident of Beit Safafa in eastern Jerusalem. He was shot and killed by a civilian passerby.