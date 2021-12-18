Israeli lightly injured in Palestinian stabbing attack in Hebron

The stabbing comes on the heels of a deadly Palestinian terror attack on Thursday.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

An Israeli man was lightly injured when he was stabbed by a Palestinian near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Saturday morning.

The victim, whose name was not released, is a 38-year-old resident of nearby Kiryat Arba. He managed to subdue his would-be attacker, who police said was a 65-year-old woman from the nearby village of Idhana.

The victim was treated on the scene by Magen Adom medics.

The Tomb of the Patriarchs is the burial place of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and their wives. It is considered a holy site by Jews, Christians and Muslims. The Palestinian Authority considers the site a mosque and objects to Jewish worship there.

The stabbing comes on the heels of a deadly Palestinian terror attack on Thursday.

Yehuda Dimentman was killed in drive-by shooting near Homesh in northern Samaria on Thursday night. The 25-year-old Dimentman, lived in nearby Shavei Shomron studied at a yeshiva in Homesh was laid to rest in Jerusalem on Friday. He is survived by his wife and an infant son. Two others in the car were injured.

A manhunt for the terrorists is continuing.

Also on Thursday, police closed their investigation of a 14-year old Palestinian girl who stabbed an Israeli woman taking her children to school in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. It was revealed that the attacker was neighbors with the victim, 26-year-old Moriah Cohen.