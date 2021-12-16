One killed, two injured in Samaria terror attack

Israeli rescue forces near the body of a Jewish man murdered in shooting attack near Homesh, Judea and Samaria, on December 16, 2021. (Hillel Maeir/Flash90)

After the attack, security forces began searching for the gunmen who shot at the victims.

By World Israel News staff

One Israeli was killed and two were critically injured after they were shot at by terrorists Samaria on Thursday.

The victims were shot at while in their car, near the settlement of Shavei Shomron and Homesh, west of Nablus, the IDF said.

Yehuda Dimentman, 25, received a bullet to the head, critically injuring him. He was transferred to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva, where he later passed away.

The other two travelers were lightly injured and taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

The three were leaving Homesh, a site home to a yeshiva despite the settlement having been abandoned in a 2005 eviction, Israeli media reported.

Following the attack, the IDF closed off the entrance to Nablus and set up checkpoints in the surrounding areas.

Dimentman was married, and father to a young child. He was also a resident of Shavei Shomron and a student at the Homesh yeshiva.

“Together with all the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim killed tonight in Samaria,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted.

He wished the two injured a speedy recovery and added that “Security forces will soon find and arrest the terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev tweeted shortly after the attack that “Palestinian terror is once again rearing its ugly head.”

Hamas reportedly praised the attack.