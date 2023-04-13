Israeli police thwart Jerusalem terrorist attack during Passover

The suspect, a cook, planned a stabbing using a knife from his place of work, investigators say.

By JNS

Israeli police thwarted a terrorist attack planned for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

The 37-year-old suspect from the At-Tur neighborhood on the Mount of Olives was detained a few days ago wearing a mask in the Old City. During the initial examination, it was discovered that he was in violation of a restraining order issued to him for participating in the hanging of terrorist flags on the Temple Mount.

During questioning it was found that the suspect intended to perpetrate a stabbing in Jerusalem using a knife from his place of work as a cook.

On Wednesday, the suspect was brought to court for a remand hearing. He was ordered held for six days, until April 17, as the investigation continues.

“During Passover, the police of the Jerusalem district acted to maintain the safety of the residents of the city of Jerusalem, worshippers and the many visitors who visited the city,” the Israel Police said in a statement.

“The foiling of this attack was made possible thanks to the vigilance of the police officers who prevented harm to human life. The Jerusalem District of the Israel Police will continue to fight terrorism and terrorists with determination and with all forces and means, and thwart terrorist threats and terrorist intentions of any kind—for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel,” the statement continued.

Passover and Ramadan overlapped this year during a tense time in Israel’s capital, with Muslim rioters causing havoc on the Temple Mount. On April 5, Israeli police arrested more than 350 Muslim rioters who barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Police reported on April 2 that the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) preempted a Hamas terrorist attack in Jerusalem. Omar Abedin, 21, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, is suspected of conspiring to carry out a shooting on a bus carrying police officers in the Temple Mount area.