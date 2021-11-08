Israeli President calls for ‘unprecedented’ cooperation’ to fight global challenges

Climate change, COVID-19, cybersecurity and online hate ‘respect no boundaries.’

By TPS

The challenges the world faces, from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change, require “unprecedented cross-border cooperation, which transcends disciplines and institutions,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared.

Herzog participated on Sunday night in the opening of the 73rd Annual Meeting of the International Board of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which he lauded as a “leading research institute, which has put Israel at the forefront of the scientific stage and continues to push the boundaries of marvel and ingenuity through brilliant international collaborations.”

“The challenges we face—from a pandemic to climate change, to cybersecurity and online extremism—respect no boundaries. Meeting these challenges will therefore require unprecedented cross-border cooperation, which transcends disciplines and institutions,” he stated.

The Weizmann Institute has already taken this step through its “groundbreaking” agreement with the United Arab Emirates’ Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, “proving yet again that collaboration around new areas of common concern can overcome old hostilities, and create a new spirit of dialogue, cooperation and peace.”

Several Israeli research and education institutions have signed agreements with similar bodies in the UAE.