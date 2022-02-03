Israeli special forces encounter violent resistance during arrest in Samaria

The soldiers shot and injured at least one terrorist in the incident.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Undercover Border Police troops operating early Thursday morning to arrest a terror suspect in the city of Tubas in Samaria encountered violent resistance from other terrorists who tried to thwart the counterterrorism operation.

The IDF stated that during the operation a number of terrorists threw explosive devices and fired live ammunition at the Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces fired and injured at least one terrorist who was evacuated by local medical forces.

There were no Israeli casualties.

“Security forces work daily in Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism and maintain the security of Israeli citizens. We will continue to act with determination, professionalism while striving for contact against anyone who tries to harm our forces,” the Border Police stated.

The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency reported that this was one of eight arrest raids that the IDF conducted in Judea and Samaria on Wednesday night, and that the suspect arrested in Tubas was a former security prisoner.