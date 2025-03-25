Israeli strikes destroy over 100 pickup trucks used in October 7th invasion

Hamas terrorists stand on a pick-up truck as they arrive for the handover of three hostages held in Gaza, Argentinian-Israeli Iair Horn, Russian-Israeli Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, and American-Israeli Sagui Dekel Chen to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

IDF reports that it and the Shin Bet internal security agency have destroyed over 100 pickup trucks used by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip have destroyed over 100 pickup trucks used by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel, the IDF and Shin Bet internal security agency said in a joint statement Monday.

“The IDF and Shin Bet have targeted and destroyed over 100 trucks across the Gaza Strip that were used by Hamas terrorists for carrying out terror operations,” the Shin Bet and IDF said.

The destroyed trucks were used by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th massacre, enabling them to infiltrate Israeli territory, to murder Israeli soldiers and civilians, and to abduct over 250 people.

“These vehicles were also used for other terror activities and transporting weapons,” the joint statement said. “The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to eliminate any threat to the citizens of Israel.”

In Judea and Samaria, IDF forces working overnight in conjunction with Israeli police officers foiled a Palestinian Arab terror attack shortly before it was to have been carried out.

The terrorist, who had planned a shooting attack against Israeli civilians, was located and confronted by IDF soldiers and Israeli police officers in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Qalqilya in Samaria.

After the Israeli forces arrived in the area to conduct an arrest operation, the terrorist opened fire on the security personnel.

Israeli soldiers and police officers returned fire, including the use of shoulder-fired missiles and attack drones.

During the ensuing battle, the terrorist was killed and two other terrorists neutralized.

In separate operations in Judea and Samaria on Monday, IDF forces arrested 18 wanted suspects from the Palestinian Authority, including members of a breakaway terrorist group centered in the northern Samaria city of Jenin.