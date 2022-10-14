Israeli town in Samaria surrounded by Arab rioters

Palestinians burn tires during a protest against the Evyatar outspot in Beta village in Samaria. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Mob of Arab rioters surround town of Esh Kodesh in Samaria during Sukkot festival, setting fires on outskirts of the town.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab mob in Samaria attacked a Jewish town Wednesday, as riots broke out in Jerusalem and across the country.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening, when Arab residents of the town of Kusra surrounded the nearby Jewish village of Esh Kodesh, a hilltop community near Shiloh which is now home to some 90 families.

The Arab rioters dragged car tires into Jewish-owned fields and vineyards on the outskirts of Esh Kodesh, setting the tires on fire.

Residents of Esh Kodesh notified the army while working to extinguish the fires and disperse the rioters.

Soldiers eventually arrived on the scene and broke up the arson attack.

Locals said Wednesday’s attack was the fifth such incident in the past two weeks, noting that significant property damage had been inflicted, Israel Hayom reported.

“Like in the rest of Judea and Samaria and the mixed towns in Israel, we too are under attack by terrorists, attempts to start fires, and shootings,” a resident of Esh Kodesh said.

“Tonight, for the fifth time in recent weeks, Arab rioters tried to burn our village. The residents called for the army and quickly went to put out the fire and physically protect the village and its residents, while under a hail of rocks thrown by the rioters. We hope that the army responds forcefully and quickly returns the residents’ security.”