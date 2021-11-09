Israelis in Morocco shocked by animal abuse, gimmick to get money from tourists

By World Israel News Staff

Hundreds of Israeli tourists to the Marrakesh and Sahara region of Morocco were horrified to discover that on a daily basis, shepherds forcibly lift dozens of goats to argan trees and tie their legs to branches, asking money from tourists for photographs with them, Channel 12 reported Tuesday.

“It’s a shocking and horrifying phenomenon to see hundreds of goats tied to argan trees and unable to move, said Revital, a hiker who encountered the phenomenon during a trip to the Sahara, the report said.

The shepherds claim they need the money to feed the animals, Revital said.

“It’s very severe abuse. It’s awful to see the goats tied up like that for hours in the hot sun.”

Another tourist, Ella, also witnessed the tactic about a week ago and was appalled.

“I thought I was imagining it. I approached a tree and then I saw goats tied to branches in cloths so that they would not fall, and they could not not move,” Ella told Channel 12. “I photographed it, and the shepherd asked me to give him money to buy food for them. Money from tourists. ”

Nurit Cohen, a tour guide, posted about it on social media on Tuesday, warned other visitors, the report continued. She, too, had not realized at first that the goats were taken by force and tied to the tress.

“Friends, it’s important to me to raise awareness,” she wrote.

“For hours they stand unable to move and their shepherd does it to collect money… There is no excuse for animal exploitation. Abuse.”

“I’ve encountered this many times,” Alma Dayan, another tour guide, told the news site. “Unfortunately, it’s a kind of abuse, it really hurts. But unfortunately, it’s not going to change.”

Israeli tourists who have witnessed the abuse are informing others, telling them to refuse to be photographed or give money to these shepherds.

“If we pay the shepherds money, they will continue to abuse the goats. I suggest that all Israeli tourists not pay them money, that way there is a chance that the phenomenon will disappear,” said another guide interviewed by Channel 12.