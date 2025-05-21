‘It could be 12 to 18 months’: Former White House doctor says Biden’s cancer prognosis is grim

By Jon Levine, The Washington Free Beacon

A top doctor to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump warned the Washington Free Beacon that the prognosis for former president Joe Biden’s metastatic prostate cancer is grim—and that the former commander in chief could be dead within a year.

Biden’s personal office stunned the world on Sunday when it revealed that what had been described as a “small nodule” is actually Stage 4 prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R., Texas), who served as physician to the president from 2013 to 2018, told the Free Beacon that Biden may not have much time left.

“This is not my area of specialty, but I have spoken to multiple urologists since this came out, and the general consensus is like, you know, it could be 12 to 18 months,” Jackson said.

“Hopefully it’s longer than that, and I hope that they’re able to treat this effectively, and, you know, he lives many, many more years. But it’s far advanced.”

Jackson told the Free Beacon that he regularly checked both Obama and Trump for the disease and believes Biden may have been diagnosed long before Sunday’s announcement.

“Every year I did an exam for President Obama, and every year that I did an exam for President Trump, I checked the [prostate-specific antigen],” he said. “We screened for prostate cancer. I think there’s a probability here that they knew [Biden] had prostate cancer some time ago and just didn’t tell the American people.”

Jackson also noted that—unlike many forms of cancer—it is possible to treat prostate cancer without the obvious outward symptoms associated with chemotherapy.

“Treating prostate cancer with radiation or something like that, it doesn’t require you to be an inpatient,” he said. “I mean, people get that done as outpatients all the time. They go in, they spend a couple hours in the doctor’s office, and they’re released the same day. So, it’s absolutely conceivable that he could have been diagnosed and could have been treated without the American people knowing, if his doctor chose not to say anything and family chose not to say anything.”

Jackson placed blame squarely on the shoulders of Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s longtime physician and a family friend.

“Dr. Kevin O’Connor either lied to the American people or he’s incompetent,” he told the Free Beacon. “One of the two.”

Evidence suggests O’Connor was concerned about Biden’s prostate even before the 2020 election. In December 2019, when Biden was 77 years old, O’Connor reported that his patient had been treated for “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).”

O’Connor’s summary of Biden’s medical history states that the former president’s BPH “was initially treated with medication and was then definitively treated with surgery,” and that Biden had “never had prostate cancer.”

While BPH does not specifically increase the risk of prostate cancer, it does show Biden’s prostate was a cause for concern when he entered office.

“That’s definitely justification to follow him closely, and to continue to screen him every single year, aggressively, for prostate cancer,” Jackson told the Free Beacon.

The revelations about Biden’s cancer join a near-endless stream of disclosures about White House aides’ attempts to hide the former president’s cognitive decline.

Many members of a press corp that worked hand-in-glove with the Biden administration to hide the former president’s condition are now looking to hide and profit off their participation with splashy book deals.

While Sunday was the first time Biden’s office confirmed his cancer diagnoses, several incidents during his presidency seem notable in retrospect.

He casually blurted out that he had cancer in a 2022 speech, a moment his staff insisted was nothing more than a run-of-the-mill gaffe or a reference to benign skin cancers he had removed before taking office.

In the days before Biden left office, a mysterious bruise appeared on his left hand. He covered the same area with a Band-Aid during his recent appearance on The View.