Italy rejects Netanyahu arrest as ‘unfeasible’

Rome expresses ‘many doubts’ about practical relevance of International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says it is ‘not feasible’ to take him into custody so long as he remains in office.

By World Israel News Staff

The Italian government suggested Tuesday that the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is irrelevant, saying it is “unfeasible” to arrest a sitting head of government.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke at a press conference Tuesday during the Group of Seven (G7) conference hosted by Italy, telling reporters that his government had “many doubts” regarding the viability of the ICC’s arrest warrant for Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu would never go to a country where he can be arrested,” Tajani told reporters Tuesday, suggesting that practically speaking, the arrest warrant against Netanyahu cannot be implemented while he remains in office.

“The arrest of Netanyahu is unfeasible, at least as long as he is Prime Minister.”

On Tuesday, the G7 countries, including Italy, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and Japan, issued a joint statement on the situation in the Middle East, following the publication of the ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

However, efforts to reach a common ground on the ICC arrest warrants failed, and the statement declined to directly address the issue, referencing the subject obliquely, calling on Israel to adhere to “International Humanitarian Law,” while rejecting equivalency between Israel and Hamas.

“In exercising its right to defend itself, Israel must fully comply with its obligations under international law in all circumstances, including International Humanitarian Law,” the G7 members said.

“We reiterate our commitment to International Humanitarian Law and will comply with our respective obligations. We underline that there can be no equivalence between the terrorist group Hamas and the State of Israel.”

The Italian government has also been sharply divided over the ICC arrest warrants, with Defense Minister Guido Crosetto of the conservative Brothers of Italy party indicating Italy would adhere to the ICC’s instructions should Netanyahu visit the country; while Infrastructure and Transportation Minister Matteo Salvini of the populist Lega party reject calls to arrest the Israeli premier and instead invited him to visit Italy.