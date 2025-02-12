JD Vance to visit Dachau on Thursday, the latest VP to tour the Nazi camp

United States Vice-President JD Vance takes part in a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

He will also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be key to President Donald Trump’s professed goal of ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

By Ben Sales, JTA

Vice President J.D. Vance will visit the site of the Dachau concentration camp on Thursday, the latest in a string of senior U.S. officials to travel to the former Nazi camp.

Vance will visit Dachau before heading to the nearby Munich Security Conference, an elite national security gathering, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

He wrote on social media that his visit to Europe is focusing on artificial intelligence policy.

Vance is the latest vice president to visit Dachau, one of the first camps built by the Nazi regime.

Joe Biden visited with his granddaughter in 2015, when he was serving as vice president, and has taken the trip with other children and grandchildren as well.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Dachau in 2017. In 2023, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, went on a Jewish heritage tour of Poland, including a visit to Auschwitz.