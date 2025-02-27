Jewish group hosts ex-terrorist who minimized Bibas killings

The organization referred to terrorist supporter as an “adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in peace talks with Israel from 1999 to 2001.”

By Americans For A Safe Israel

Should a Jewish organization host a speaker who has served as a representative of the world’s deadliest Palestinian Arab terrorist group and has minimized Hamas’s responsibility for the murder of the Bibas children?

That is the question raised by the participation of former PLO official Omar Dajani in an upcoming webinar hosted by Partners for Progressive Israel (PPI), a U.S. support group for Israel’s leftwing Meretz Party.

The announcement circulated by PPI about the upcoming event misleadingly refers to Dajani merely an “adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in peace talks with Israel from 1999 to 2001.” But that “Palestinian negotiating team” was in fact part of the PLO, which has been responsible for the many of the world’s most heinous terrorist attacks.

During Dajani’s years of service to the PLO, 1999-2001, the terror group launched and directed the Second Intifada, in which more than one thousand Israelis were murdered in a five-year torrent of thousands of suicide bombings, shooting attacks, and stabbings.

Americans For A Safe Israel (AFSI) has found no evidence that Dajani has ever expressed remorse for his service in the PLO or that he has ever explicitly condemned the PLO’s terrorist attacks, such as the Second Intifada.

In the aftermath of October 7, Dajani’s social media posts invoked the pro-Hamas slogan, “Free Palestine,” and denounced former president Biden as “Genocide Joe.” In recent days, Dajani has posted multiple messages absolving Hamas of responsibility for murdering the Bibas children.

AFSI national chairman Moshe Phillips said: “No Jewish organization should host an unrepentant ex-PLO terrorist official who whitewashes Hamas’s barbaric slaughter of the Bibas children.”