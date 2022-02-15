Jewish mayoral candidate in Kentucky survives gun attack

Craig Greenberg was unharmed by the shooting, though one bullet did pierce his clothing.

By The Algemeiner

A Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate in Kentucky was left miraculously unharmed after multiple shots were fired at him in his campaign office on Monday morning.

Craig Greenberg, who is running for the post of mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, was guided to safety along with members of his staff by police officers after an unidentified gunman opened fire at around 10:15 am.

None of the shots hit Greenberg, though one bullet did pierce his clothing.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate,” Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said at a press conference following the attack, the Courier Journal reported.

Shields said that a motive behind the shooting was yet to be established.

“We have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone,” she said.

Shields did note that Greenberg is Jewish but did not speculate on whether this was an element behind the shooting.

Matt Goldberg, director of community relations for the Jewish Federation of Louisville, said he and others are “certainly all waiting to find out what this person’s motivations are,” calling Greenberg an “active member” of the local Jewish community.

Goldberg was cautious but concerned about the motive.

“I think until we hear from Louisville Metro Police Department or any of the investigators that he was specifically targeted because he was Jewish, there isn’t anything specifically we’re doing,” he told the Courier Journal.

Greenberg separately tweeted that he and his team were “fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support.”

A local businessman, Greenberg has served on the board of the Louisville Jewish Community Center.

His mayoral campaign pledges to “restore trust” between the police and the community in Louisville and expand affordable housing in the city by building 15,000 new units in his first term.