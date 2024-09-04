Kamala offered slavery reparations for black heart attacks

USA Vice President Kamala Harris giving a press conference after meeting with Guatemala's President and community leaders to discuss migration and corruption control. (Shutterstock)

Black people are not suffering heart attacks because of their distant ancestors.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

In 2019, Kamala Harris appeared at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention.

The hate group which has been linked to harassment and violence against Jews and Asians, as well as the Freddy’s massacre that claimed the lives of 5 Latino women and others on the scene, had long since become a regular stop for aspiring presidential candidates including Kamala.

There were no mentions of the slain after Morris Powell, the head of the Buy Black Committee at Sharpton’s National Action Network, warned, “We are not going to stand idly by and let a Jewish person come into black Harlem” before the Freddy’s massacre.

Or a previous incident when Powell had allegedly fractured the skull of the wife of a Korean store owner.

Instead, Kamala Harris delivered a well-received speech at the end of which Sharpton came up and asked her a question.

“I know you’ve already taken the appropriate position, but in the area of reparations for the descendants of Africans who have been enslaved, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has proposed a bill to form a commission to study how to do reparations. If you are elected president, would you sign that bill if it came across your desk?”

“When I am elected president, I will sign that bill,” Kamala replied to thunderous applause and black power fist salutes.

The bill, H.R.40, blamed high crime rates and unemployment on slavery and discrimination, and set out to “establish a commission to study and consider a national apology and proposal for reparations for the institution of slavery” and determine how “any form of compensation to the descendants of enslaved African is calculated.”

The commission would examine, among other things, the “lingering negative effects of slavery on living African Americans and society.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee had famously referred to herself as a “freed slave.”

Many of Kamala’s political allies in California had championed racial reparations.

Rev. Amos Brown, Kamala’s radical pastor who claimed that the country was racist and that “America has not changed” since the days of segregation, had served on both the San Francisco and California reparations commissions, had claimed that a proposed payout of “five million is not that much” and denounced reparations opponents as the “personification of evil,”

Kamala had described Rev. Brown as “a source of inspiration” throughout her political career.

But Kamala’s proposed form of racial reparations was more about DEI than cash payouts.

Kamala’s bill, S.4248 – COVID–19 Bias and Anti-Racism Training Act of 2020, tried to mandate “anti-racism training” for medical professionals who she falsely claimed were discriminating against black patients.

DEI indoctrination of this kind has been linked to promoting worse outcomes for patients and convincing medical personnel to violate the Hippocratic Oath.

In an NPR interview during her original presidential campaign, Kamala made the bizarre claim that black people were still suffering from medical problems due to slavery.

“You can look at the issue of untreated and undiagnosed trauma. African-Americans have higher rates of heart disease and high blood pressure. It is environmental. It is centuries of slavery, which was a form of violence,” Kamala Harris falsely claimed.

Slavery was abolished over 150 years ago. No one today has been enslaved in America. Heart disease is not caused by slavery.

Higher heart disease and blood pressure rates among black people are a result of diet and lifestyle.

As the HHS Office of Minority Health notes, “African American women have the highest rates of obesity or being overweight compared to other groups in the United States. About 4 out of 5 African American women are overweight or obese.”

This is not a slavery problem: it’s a diet, lifestyle and culture problem.

Polynesians, who were never slaves, have some of the highest obesity rates in the world.

Kamala however wrongly insisted that “there was never any real intervention to break up what had been generations of people experiencing the highest forms of trauma. And trauma, undiagnosed and untreated, leads to physiological outcomes.”

Then she argued that reparations would put “extra resources – into those communities that have experienced that trauma” and would be used “to study the effects of generations of discrimination and institutional racism.”

Trauma is not generational. And it certainly has no generational outcomes on people who did not directly experience it.

My father losing his family to the Nazis and their Polish collaborators during the Holocaust has no medical impact on me.

That’s a dangerous form of pseudoscience which denies personal responsibility and encourages people to persist in unhealthy lifestyles.

But the Harris family has a history of trying to weaponize its medical problems.

During the pandemic, Maya Harris, Kamala’s sister, wrote an article blaming her lupus problem on racism, and complaining that Trump was promoting hydroxychloroquine which she uses to treat it.

Maya Harris dominated Kamala’s original presidential campaign bid and it’s likely that her ideas strongly influence Kamala’s false claims about slavery causing black medical issues.

Peddling bad science however was part of Kamala’s pitch for a larger equity agenda.

“Centuries of slavery, Jim Crow, legal discrimination and segregation, and discrimination that exists today have led to a systemic wealth gap between black and white Americans that demands attention,” Kamala Harris had originally told the New York Times.

“People in this country do not start from the same place or have access to the same opportunities.”

While some activists continue to push massive payouts to black people, politicians like Kamala have made the argument for more welfare and special privileges as racial reparations.

In Kamala’s case, the reasons for this might be all too obvious.

Kamala Harris is descended from both slave owners and slaves. There is as good of a reason for her to pay reparations as there is for her to receive them.

Talking about heart disease rates and investments in the black community avoids the debate about whether Kamala, a millionaire who is part Indian, part black, part Irish, married to a white lawyer, should be getting a check.