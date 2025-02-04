LA talent agency adds former President Biden to star-studded roster

Though CAA is usually tied with big movie stars and A-list celebrities, the Los Angeles talent agency is no stranger to political heavyweights.

By Jewish Breaking News

Former US President Joe Biden has signed a mega-deal with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). It’s actually a homecoming of sorts for Biden, as he was previously on CAA’s star-studded roster from 2017 to 2020 following his eight-year term as the 47th Vice President of the United States.

His previous collaboration with CAA proved transformative, yielding his deeply personal memoir “Promise Me, Dad,” which topped the New York Times bestseller in 2017.

The memoir’s success and subsequent book tour at the time helped reintroduce Biden to the American public as more than just Obama’s lackey. It is credited for paving the way for his successful presidential run against Trump the first time around.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett.

“His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.”

They’ve worked with Barack and Michelle Obama, whose production company Higher Ground has the Oscar-winning “American Factory.”

Hillary Clinton also entrusted CAA with her literary ventures, including her diplomatic memoir “Hard Choices.”

While Biden has been keeping a low profile since leaving office, he has been spotted occasionally around his Delaware home and celebrating the joy of recently becoming a great-grandfather, according to the BBC.

Before leaving office, he reassured supporters saying, “We’re leaving office, we’re not leaving the fight.” For now, his future projects remain under wraps.

If history is any guide, we might not see the end of Biden in political discourse anytime soon.