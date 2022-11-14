LARA TRUMP: DeSantis shouldn’t run in 2024, better to avoid ‘raw and messy’ competition with Donald November 14, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/lara-trump-desantis-shouldnt-run-in-2024-better-to-avoid-raw-and-messy-competition-with-donald/ Email Print Fox News contributor Lara Trump says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is “very smart” and there will be a lot of opportunity for him to run for president in the future. Donald TrumpLara TrumpRepublican partyRon DeSantisUS elections