Lebanon warns Hamas not to compromise its national security

Hamas fighters attend the funeral procession of Samer al-Haj, a Hamas official who was killed by an Israeli drone strike, at Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern port city of Sidon, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)

Hamas has a longstanding presence within Lebanon, including in camps across the country that host hundreds of thousands of long-time Palestinian refugees and where Lebanese security forces have long had only limited authority.

By Reuters and The Algemeiner

Lebanon has warned Palestinian terrorist group Hamas not to conduct operations that compromise the country’s security or sovereignty, Beirut’s Supreme Defense Council said on Friday.

The announcement came with Lebanon facing growing US pressure to disarm terror groups outside state control following last year’s war between Israel and Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are backed by Iran.

The ceasefire that ended that conflict called on Lebanon to disarm “all armed groups in Lebanon” and dismantle unauthorized military infrastructure.

Mohammad al-Mustafa, secretary-general of the Supreme Defense Council, told reporters on Friday that the body would recommend a series of decisions to Lebanon’s cabinet, including “warning Hamas against using Lebanese territory to carry out any actions that threaten Lebanese national security.”

Along with Hezbollah, Hamas fighters in Lebanon fired rockets across the southern border into Israel in solidarity with Palestinians after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack from Gaza that precipitated the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli airstrikes have killed several Hamas commanders in Lebanon, including the group’s deputy chief in early 2024.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who previously served as army commander, has vowed to bring all weapons in the country under the state’s authority.

“The president underscored Lebanon’s refusal to be drawn into regional conflicts, highlighting the importance of Palestinian rights without compromising Lebanese stability,” Mustafa told reporters, referring to the council session.

“The prime minister also stressed the need to hand over illegal weapons and to prevent Hamas or any other faction from undermining Lebanon’s national security and stability,” a council statement said.