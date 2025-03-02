Fewer than half of remaining hostages still alive, says Netanyahu

Israeli prime minister warns Hamas of unspecified “consequences” if it fails to release hostages, as Israel reserves the right to return to hostilities should talks with Hamas fail to make progress.

By World Israel News Staff

Roughly 40% of Israeli hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip are believed to be alive, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told government ministers at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Citing information collected by Israeli intelligence agencies, Netanyahu told ministers that out of the 59 remaining hostages held in Gaza, it is currently believed that at least 35 are dead, with no more than 24 still alive.

“We are not giving up on any of them, and we are determined to bring them all home,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister discussed his decision earlier that day to halt the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip after Hamas refused to either extend the first phase of the ceasefire and hostage deal or agree to the plan proposed by President Donald Trump’s special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The plan, which Israel announced over the weekend that it would accept, would continue the Gaza ceasefire through the Ramadan and Passover holidays, the latter of which ends on April 19.

Half of the remaining 59 Israeli hostages would be released in the first day of the ceasefire, with the remaining hostages to be freed on the last day.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel was working “in full coordination with President Trump and his administration,” but he accused Hamas of repeatedly flouting the original hostage deal.

“Israel has not violated the agreement, while Hamas has repeatedly violated Phase 1,” he said.

“According to the original agreement, Israel can resume fighting after 42 days if it determines that negotiations are ineffective. This clause was supported by a side letter from the previous U.S. administration and has also received backing and support from the Trump administration.”

While Israel is prepared to “immediately enter negotiations” with Hamas to implement Witkoff’s proposal, Netanyahu said that without the release of hostages, Israel will not continue the ceasefire indefinitely.

“If Hamas thinks it can extend the ceasefire or benefit from the conditions of Phase 1 without releasing hostages—it is gravely mistaken,” the prime minister said.

“There will be further consequences,” he warned, “which I will not elaborate on here.”