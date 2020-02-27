Limbaugh: Sanders ‘more dangerous’ to America than the coronavirus

“The coronavirus has a mortality rate of two percent. The mortality rate for countries with socialism is 100 percent,” said Limbaugh.

By World Israel News Staff

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh says Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current front-runner in the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, is “more dangerous” to the United States than the coronavirus.

Speaking on his program on Wednesday, Limbaugh noted that he had started the show the day before by “asking which is more dangerous for the country, Bernie Sanders or the coronavirus, and I said, ‘Bernie Sanders, of course.'”

He acknowledged that he had “gotten some pushback on that,” but went on to defend himself.

“Think about it: The coronavirus has a mortality rate of two percent. The mortality rate for countries with socialism is 100 percent,” said Limbaugh.

“Socialism kills every country it comes in contact with, folks,” he added. “Socialism destroys wealth, everybody’s wealth, except the leaders. Socialism destroys liberty.”

In an interview that aired on CBS this week, Sanders defended the record of former Cuban strongman Fidel Castro.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” asked Sanders on the 60 Minutes program.

“There’s no question that Bernie Sanders poses a far greater threat to this country and the Democrat Party than the coronavirus,” said Limbaugh. “And I mean to say that the Democrat Party, as it’s currently constituted, poses a much greater threat to this country than the coronavirus does. And you can quote me on that.”

Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on February 4.