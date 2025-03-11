Israeli ambassador rips London college for ‘platforming’ Hamas propaganda

Israeli Ambassador to Britain Tzipi Hotovely slams book launch as a ‘pro-Hamas gathering’ fueling anti-Israel and antisemitic hostility in Britain, while the university defended the event on the grounds of ‘free speech and free expression.’

By World Israel News Staff

The London School of Economics (LSE) has come under fire for hosting the launch of a book accused of being an apologetic for the Hamas terror organization, with Israel’s ambassador to Britain calling on the university to cancel the planned event.

The book, Understanding Hamas: And Why It Matters by Rami George Khouri and Helena Cobban, was first published in October 2024 by New York-based OR Books and argues that Hamas has been misrepresented in historical and political discourse.

According to Britain’s The Times, on Monday, the authors lamented at a talk hosted by the LSE that Hamas has been “systematically misrepresented.”

Some 100 members of the local Jewish community protested the event.

One passage in the book challenges Israeli claims regarding the October 7 attacks, downplaying them as part of a broader justification for Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Another section criticizes efforts to “demonize” Hamas, suggesting that such portrayals hinder peace efforts and exacerbate Palestinian suffering.

A week ago, Israeli Ambassador to Britain Tzipi Hotovely penned a letter to LSE President Larry Kramer, warning him that allowing the book’s promotion could increase support for Hamas among students. She noted that Hamas is a “terrorist organization banned under UK law” and urged the university to reconsider hosting the event.

“There can be no place for platforming Hamas propaganda,” Hotovely said.

“I worry that promoting such a book, which sympathizes with and justifies the survival and existence of Hamas, will only serve to grow support for a brutal terror organization among your students and beyond.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism also condemned the book, arguing that it whitewashes the Islamist terror group’s violent history, which includes suicide bombings and the October 7 massacre that left approximately 1,200 people dead and over 250 in captivity.

CAM argued that universities should not provide a stage for narratives that minimize terrorism.

Despite the controversy, LSE stood by its decision. A university spokesperson reiterated that LSE “regularly hosts events that encourage discussion of controversial issues” and that policies are in place to ensure lawful debate and protect participants’ rights.

The event’s approval has fueled broader debate on academic responsibility, freedom of speech, and the role of universities in engaging with politically sensitive topics. Critics argue that allowing the event grants legitimacy to a group recognized as a terrorist organization, while supporters maintain that open dialogue is essential to understanding complex geopolitical issues.

University officials, however, defended the event, citing the school’s commitment to free speech.