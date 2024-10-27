Mass casualty attack: Terrorist kills 1, injures 35 Israelis in truck ramming

Truck slams into bus stop killing one and injuring dozens of pedestrians north of Tel Aviv outside an IDF base, leaving victims trapped under vehicle.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Dozens of pedestrians were injured and one killed in a terrorist ramming attack in central Israel Sunday morning, when a truck slammed into a bus stop at a junction not far from an Israeli military base.

The attack occurred at around 10:00 a.m. Israel time, when a truck travelling down Aharon Yariv Boulevard in the central Israeli city of Ramat HaSharon rammed a bus as passengers were getting off, and then continued on a struck a bus stop adjacent to a Cinema City movie theater by Glilot Junction, where an IDF base is located.

At least 35 people were injured in the attack, one of them fatally.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured and evacuate them to local hospitals.

According to an MDA spokesperson, 10 victims have been evacuated to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, including four people in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and four in light condition.

Fourteen others have been evacuated to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center, MDA added.

MDA has reported that five victims are in serious condition, with seven in moderate condition and the rest listed in light condition. One seriously injured victim was declared dead by doctors after being evacuated to the hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Yaakobson, who was nearby and arrived first at the scene, paramedic Yaron Schiff, and EMTs Eliyah Tubul and Yair Porush reported that some of the victims were trapped underneath the terrorist’s truck.

“It was a difficult scene with a truck, a bus, and pedestrians. We provided initial treatment at the scene to over 20 people (at this stage) who sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

“Some of them were rescued by fire crews in serious condition after being trapped under the truck. Members of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit also provided assistance at the scene to people who suffered from emotional shock.”

Authorities say the terrorist was shot and killed during the attack.

He has been identified as Rami Nasrallah Natour, an Israeli Arab from the Arab Israeli town of Qalansawe, east of Netanya.