Miracle in Sderot: Baby unscathed as rocket lands in room

Damage to a house in the Israeli city of Sderot which was hit by rockets fired by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, May 15, 2021. (Flash90/Avi Roccah)

Channel 20’s Hillel Bitton Rosen, at the scene, called it a miracle.

By World Israel News Staff

In what is being hailed as a miracle, a baby survived a rocket landing in its room, on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 7:20 p.m., Channel 20 reports. It was one of a barrage of five rockets fired at the city of Sderot, three of them damaged homes and property.

But the rocket that has everyone talking is the one that landed in the room where a baby was staying. Incredibly, there were no casualties, but only damage to property. Channel 20’s Hillel Bitton Rosen, at the scene, called it a miracle. With cries of the relieved, but still hysterical, mother in the background, Rosen said she was not yet in a condition to be asked questions.

The rockets launched at Sderot were part of a bombardment directed at a number of southern cities throughout Wednesday, including Ashdod, Ashkelon, Netivot, Beer Sheva, Rehovot and surrounding localities.

At 9:30 p.m., a direct hit was reported on a house in Netivot, between the Gaza Strip and Beer Sheba. There are no injuries, according to initial reports.

In one house in Sderot, a 65-year-old man was reported as lightly-to-moderately injured from the shockwaves of a blast.

In the Eshkol Regional Council, bordering the Gaza Strip on the southeast, there were seven rockets reported with some damage to residential buildings. Three people were reported lightly injured in their rush to safe rooms. That brings the total to five for the day who were injured in that way, Magen David Adom (MDA) reports. Three more people were treated for anxiety, MDA says.

In Ashkelon, one rocket fell in a park near residential buildings.

The IDF reports that between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 200 rockets were launched from the Strip. Thirty of them landed in the Strip itself. Ninety percent of the rockets into Israel were intercepted.

The IDF continues to attack Hamas targets as well. IDF fighter jets and aircraft have attacked three Hamas rocket launchers throughout the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports of an imminent ceasefire. He said Wednesday, “We’re not standing with a stopwatch. We are taking care of the operation’s objectives.”