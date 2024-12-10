‘Netanyahu did more against terror in a year than the EU did in 70,’ says Dutch MP

Dutch MP meets with Israeli leaders, praises Netanyahu for his handling of the war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.

By World Israel News Staff

A Dutch lawmaker lauded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran during a visit to Israel this week.

MP Geert Wilders, leader of the right-wing Dutch Party for Freedom, met with senior Israeli leaders in Jerusalem on Monday, including Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Energy Minister Eli Cohen, and a number of lawmakers.

Wilders also toured the Samaria region, hosted by Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan.

During his visit Monday and following his meeting with Netanyahu, Wilders praised the Israeli prime minister, saying he had done more to combat terrorism since October 7, 2023, than the European Union has achieved in 70 years—referencing the forerunners of the EU, including the European Coal and Steel Community and the European Economic Community, established in the 1950s.

“Just spoke to Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel in Jerusalem and told him that in 1 year – by crushing Hamas, pulverizing Hezbollah, and significantly weakening Iran—he has done more to fight (international) terrorism than the EU has done in the last 70 years!” Wilders tweeted Monday night.

אני מודה לחירט וילדרס, ראש המפלגה הגדולה בהולנד וידיד אמת של ישראל, על המילים החמות.

הייתה פגישה מצוינת! https://t.co/fuxSQUSqqO pic.twitter.com/b0W90GhxMr — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 10, 2024



A day before his visit, Wilders denounced the International Criminal Court over its efforts to prosecute Netanyahu, arguing that Israel “deserves our full support, for they are also fighting our fight against the evil forces of terror from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“If Israel would fall, the West will be next. Losing is no option. Neither is being silent. Support and perseverance is the only way,” he declared.

A Eurosceptic and critic of Islam, Wilders has called for a freeze on immigration to the Netherlands from the Third World, tougher anti-terror measures, and steps to combat Islamic radicalization.