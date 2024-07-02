‘Netanyahu is the devil’ – Protest leader under investigation

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators protest against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul and against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, September 17, 2023. (Flash90/Avshalom Sassoni)

The prosecutor’s office ordered the police to launch a probe into the possible criminality of Dror’s remarks.

By World Israel News Staff

Police have begun a criminal investigation into a leader of the anti-government protest movement, who is suspected of inciting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during recent demonstrations.

Ami Dror, a tech entrepreneur and staunch critic of proposed reforms to Israel’s legal system, has emerged as a major organizer and leader in the anti-Netanyahu protests.

During a protest last Saturday evening, Dror made a number of comments which the state prosecutor’s office determined may constitute incitement, which is a criminal offense.

While pointing at Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, Dror reportedly told a crowd of protesters that “we will throw away the garbage and eliminate it.”

Dror said that the premier is “the devil” and that the Netanyahus are “a family of lunatics who are destroying the State of Israel.” according to Hebrew-language media.

Netanyahu is “afraid of the hostages’ families,” Dror continued.

The prime minister is “an obsessive kleptomaniac,” he added. “He barks like a puppy and a professional instigator.”

Dror stressed that “on the ruins of [Netanyahu’s] castle in Caesarea we will build a lawn, [and] we will cover his pool with concrete.”

In August 2023, Dror was detained at a protest for allegedly violating noise laws by loudly blowing a horn.

Speaking to Radio 103FM, he called his arrest “annoying and ridiculous.”

Anti-government protests aimed at bringing down the current Netanyahu-led government and preventing the implementation of judicial reform swept the country in 2023.

While the protests died down after the October 7th terror onslaught, many organizers have now begun holding anti-government rallies once again.

Some of those rallies have attempted to piggyback on the popularity of the demonstrations in solidarity with the hostages – a link which has incensed many of the families of the hostages.