Netanyahu stands firm on Philadelphi: ‘If we leave we won’t be able to come back’

‘The conditions that we shall have for a permanent ceasefire must include a situation where the Philadelphi Corridor cannot be perforated.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In an English press conference for the foreign media on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu remained firm on the IDF’s presence in the Philadelphi corridor, at least for the first phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal.

Regarding the ongoing ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations, which have been stalled over disagreements concerning the Philadelphi corridor, Netanyahu appeared resolute on his stated conditions.

“The conditions that we shall have for a permanent ceasefire must include a situation where the Philadelphi Corridor cannot be perforated,” Netanyahu stated.

Regarding suggestions that weapons smuggling through the Philadelphi corridor into Gaza could be prevented without the IDF presence there, Netanyahu said, “Bring me anyone who will actually show us, not on paper, not in words, not in a slide, but on the ground, day after day after week, month after month, that they can actually prevent the recurrence of” weapons smuggling.

He continued that if such a credible plan were presented “we’re open to considering it. But I don’t see that happening… and until that happens, we’re there.”

However, Netanyahu implied that he would consider the IDF leaving the Philadelphi corridor in Phase 2, 42 days after the Phase one.

Hamas has insisted that Israel must withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor and the rest of the Gaza Strip before phase One can begin.

The Philadelphi corridor wasn’t mentioned in the May 31 framework agreement put forward by US President Joe Biden, but Israel had previously agree to withdraw from all populated areas.

Although the Philadelphi corridor isn’t a populated area, it is adjacent to populated areas.

During the press conference, Netanyahu presented maps and pictures of tunnels to demonstrate Israel’s need to maintain a presence in the area.

Addressing the suggestion that Israel could withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor and return if needed, Netanyahu replied, “When we want to come back [to Philadelphi] we’ll pay an exorbitant price in many fields,” including the loss of troops.

“We’re in now, [if] we leave we won’t [be able to] come back. You know it. Everybody here knows it. Everybody in here knows what pressure will be bought on us so that we don’t come back, what price we’ll have to pay if we do want to come back, it’s just not going to happen,” Netanyahu stated.