Netanyahu to address UN amid rising Middle East tensions

By Jewish Breaking News

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the United Nations General Assembly next week.

He will depart for New York next Tuesday to meet with world leaders on the sidelines of the assembly followed by his address on Friday afternoon.

Netanyahu’s 11th appearance at the UN comes as the Palestinian Authority is pushing for sweeping measures against Israel, including calls for an arms embargo and sanctions.

A draft resolution circulated by the PA urges Israel to withdraw from Judea and Samaria within six months and calls for the removal of approximately 500,000 Israeli citizens living in these territories.

In response, Foreign Minister Israel Katz has instructed his team to prepare retaliatory measures if the PA violates the Oslo Accords. These reportedly range from freezing funds to cutting security ties with Ramallah.

While the exact content of Netanyahu’s speech remains to be seen, it’s likely to cover several key areas.

Besides outlining Israel’s historical right to Judea and Samaria, the Prime Minister will likely provide updates on Israel’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza as well as its efforts in dismantling Iran’s regional terror proxies.

As in previous years, Netanyahu’s speech is expected to touch on the Abraham Accords and prospects for further peace deals, possibly hinting at progress with Saudi Arabia.

Israeli technological innovations in fields like water conservation, agriculture, and medicine are expected to be highlighted as well.