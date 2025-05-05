Netanyahu: ‘We will destroy Hamas and bring the hostages home’

Netanyahu: “We remain steadfast in our commitment—we will not ease up, and we will not abandon a single person.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Monday dealing with questions regarding an inquiry into the failures surrounding October 7th and Israel’s decision to expand military operations in Gaza.

The premier said the decision to intensify the Gaza operation was at the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

“We’ve resolved to escalate our operations in Gaza,” Netanyahu stated. “The Chief of Staff recommended advancing efforts toward the defeat of Hamas, believing it will also support our mission to rescue the hostages. I fully support this approach. We remain steadfast in our commitment—we will not ease up, and we will not abandon a single person.”

Netanyahu acknowledged the need for an inquiry but indicated it should be conducted only after the war has concluded.

“We are on the verge of a significant operation in Gaza, as advised by the General Staff. Once that is complete, we will need to thoroughly examine the situation, including an investigation into the political leadership, starting with the prime minister. I insist on this. To be effective, the inquiry must be conducted by a special state commission that is broadly accepted by the public and represents diverse viewpoints,” Netanyahu said.

Addressing the Shayetet 13 naval commando special forces unit on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir pledged to eliminate Hamas infrastructure “above and below the ground” in Gaza.

Speaking of the expanded operations in Gaza, Zamir said, “This week, we are sending out tens of thousands of orders to our reservists to expand our operation in Gaza. The goal is to put pressure on to release hostages and defeat Hamas. We will expand into new areas and destroy all infrastructure above and below ground.”

He continued, “You, soldiers of the flotilla, are a unique unit that has performed with distinction throughout the war and achieved great things with your distinctive capabilities. We will strive to strengthen the naval dimension with special operations at sea and from the sea as part of the strategic capabilities of the IDF and the State of Israel. We express appreciation to all our reservists. The combination of all forces together – regular, career, reserves, frontline troops, and the Home Front Command – is what we need to fulfill our missions.”