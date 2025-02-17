New evidence: Biden pressured Israel to send Gaza aid that went directly to Hamas

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Recordings of conversations between Hamas officials prove that the humanitarian aid entering Gaza in 2024 went directly to Hamas, Channel 12 revealed this week.

Although Israel informed then-U.S. President Biden about the recordings, the Biden Administration still pressured Israel to send hundreds of aid trucks into Gaza daily.

The recordings also provided further evidence of Hamas’ close ties with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

In one recording, a Hamas member said, “Currently, monitoring is in progress, and we will receive updates. There are confirmed injuries, including some UNRWA employees. Two of the injured are police officers.”

In another conversation, junior Hamas members complained they were not receiving aid, and in response, they were told their wives had been attacked in a Rafah mosque.

“They enter the women’s room and beat them,” the Hamas members were heard saying. “We will redeem our people with our soul and our blood.” One source responded to the incident by stating, “The leadership is not involved and has been monitoring the situation from the very beginning.”

The conversation also revealed anger at senior Hamas officials over their corrupt behavior.

A junior Hamas member stated, “I promise you, we will tear you to pieces. Make sure the leadership in Khan Yunis hears this too. We will tear you apart. You’re only focused on yourselves. There is no real leadership.”

He continued, “All the leaders in Khan Yunis should hang their heads in shame, as they are not men. They invade women’s rooms and assault them there. Everyone must understand that our honor is far more valuable than our lives.”

Gazan civilians have repeatedly claimed that Hamas steals humanitarian aid and keeps it for themselves or sells it at exorbitant prices.

In a recorded conversation, a Palestinian man in Gaza told an IDF soldier that Hamas was stealing UNRWA humanitarian aid. He said, “The situation is terrible because the people responsible for the humanitarian aid are thieves.”

“Hamas has their hands on UNRWA administration workers and controls UNRWA,” he explained. “From the day they [Hamas] rose to power, they took control of everything.”