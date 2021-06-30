NO REGRETS: Ilhan Omar doubles down on equating Israel with Hamas, Taliban June 30, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/no-regrets-ilhan-omar-doubles-down-on-equating-israel-with-hamas-taliban/ Email Print In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said she has no regrets about comparing Israel to Islamist terror groups in a tweet earlier this month. Will @USJewishDems join us in calling out @Ilhan Omar for saying Jewish members of Congress aren't "partners in justice?" Or, is the JDCA and @HalieSoifer going to show us all, once again, that they're frauds? Video from today: pic.twitter.com/NxzM6djd3H — RJC (@RJC) June 29, 2021 Democratic partyHamasIlhan OmarJake TapperTaliban