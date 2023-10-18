‘Not a single dollar to Gaza, no Gaza refugees in the US’ – Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

‘Most Gazans support Hamas,’ declares Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, vowing to end all funding to Gaza.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the United States should end all funding for the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, including humanitarian aid.

Writing on Twitter/X Tuesday, DeSantis condemned both the Palestinian Authority’s funding of Hamas and the Biden administration’s plans to send humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, warning that the aid will ultimately be used by Hamas.

“Palestinian leadership is already bankrolling Hamas’ atrocities against Israel and Biden wants to send aid into Gaza that will further support terrorist activity.”

DeSantis pledged that if elected, he would cut all funding for the coastal enclave.

“As President, I wouldn’t send a single dollar into Gaza.”

In an interview Tuesday, the governor also said that the U.S. should not accept refugees from the Gaza Strip.

“We also have to understand that there’s potential perils with legal immigration. And I came out very clearly over the weekend in Iowa: No Palestinian refugees from Gaza being brought to the United States.”

“You are going to have maybe a million people – those should be absorbed by the neighboring Arab countries.”

“Most people in Gaza do support Hamas,” DeSantis continued, adding “the culture there is one where they teach children to hate Jews. The text books don’t have Israel on the map. They are basically trained in way where this is embedded in their culture.”

“The last thing we want to do as Americans is to import the pathologies from the Middle East into our country knowingly through a refugee resettlement program.”

“Nikki Haley thinks we can distinguish between a Hamas terrorist and a supposed Gaza ‘freedom lover’ — that is absurd.”