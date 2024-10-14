NYPD is investigating assault on pro-Israel leader as a hate crime

An unidentified male wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans struck Todd Richman in the face with a flagpole.

By Ron Kampeas, JTA

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the alleged assault of a prominent Israel advocate at a pro-Palestinian protest in New York on Oct. 7.

That day, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ invasion of Israel, footage spread online of Todd Richman unfurling an Israeli flag in the middle of the city’s main pro-Palestinian protest. Protesters then attempted to grab the flag and, following a brief profanity-filled argument and altercation, hit Richman multiple times. He emerged with a bloody nose.

Richman, chairman of the political advocacy group Democratic Majority for Israel, was also wearing a shirt reading “Bring Them Home Now,” a call for the release of hostages held by Hamas. The video was first posted by a reporter for the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative outlet, and has more than a million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Police told the New York Jewish Week on Thursday that they are investigating the incident, which took place in the afternoon at Union Square, as a hate crime.

“During the struggle, an unidentified male wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans struck the victim in the face with a flagpole,” the NYPD said in a statement. “Additionally, an unidentified female, dressed in a black hat, black sweater, red sweat pants, and red sunglasses struck him in the face with a tambourine.”

Both alleged perpetrators fled on foot, the statement said. “There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force,” it added. Police also sent photos depicting four alleged perpetrators, three men and one woman, and asked for tips.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine condemned the attack.

“Todd Richman is a decent, caring man, an important leader for the Jewish community…and my friend,” he tweeted. “This assault is absolutely appalling. There must be accountability for this.”

Shortly after the incident, Richman, 54, briefly answered questions from reporters with blood streaming down his face, according to an AM New York video. The next day, he said in a statement that he had recovered.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check on me. Rest assured — I am fine,” Richman said in the statement released by DMFI, which he helped found in 2019. “As Americans, we have the right to protest, but yesterday, on the one-year anniversary of the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, pro-Hamas agitators in New York City crossed a line.”

Richman declined to comment on actions he planned to take in response to the attack. In a statement on X, he remained defiant.

“My resolve is stronger than ever,” he said Wednesday in a post including photos of the incident. “Am Yisrael Chai!”

The incident came on a day filled with demonstrations in support of and against Israel, and is the latest in a string of physical altercations during the past year to happen at or near rallies over the Israel-Hamas war. The Anti-Defamation League condemned the incident and said it was part of a surge in attacks on Jews. It also warned people in the vicinity of protests to “exercise vigilance.”

“There’s no doubt that in the current climate pro-Israel activists and other bystanders increasingly face threats to their physical safety,” an ADL spokesman said. “ADL has documented more than 150 assaults in the year since Oct. 7, with at least a dozen taking place at anti-Israel protests that turned violent. We urge anyone in the vicinity of a protest area to exercise vigilance and immediately report any threats or physical violence directly to law enforcement.”

On Wednesday, Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York, met with Richman. In a post online, Akunis’ office shared a photo of the two men and linked the incident to spikes in antisemitic violence.

“The surge in antisemitic violence is unacceptable,” the consulate said. “We stand united against all forms of hate.”

With additional reporting by Luke Tress.