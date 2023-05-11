Operation Shield and Arrow: IDF eliminates 2nd senior terror commander in a day

People walk amidst debris past the building housing the flat (top floor) of senior PIJ leader Ali Ghali, which was destroyed by an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, May 11, 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Abu-Deka “operated to advance, plan, and execute rocket fire attacks toward Israel,” the IDF said.

By World Israel News Staff and Agencies

The Israeli Defense Forces announced that it killed yet another senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander late Thursday afternoon – the second successful target in one day.

Sirens sounded in southern Israel in the wee Thursday morning hours after the army announced that it eliminated Ali Ghali, commander of PIJ’s rocket -launching force in Gaza. Two other PIJ operatives were killed as as well.

“Ghali was a central figure in Islamic Jihad, as well as responsible for the recent rocket barrages launched against Israel,” the IDF tweeted.

🔴 OPERATIONAL UPDATE: We just targeted Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, as well as two other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza. Ghali was a central figure in IJ, as well as responsible for the recent rocket barrages launched against Israel. pic.twitter.com/GToj67UjTT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2023



Ahmed Abu-Deka, the most recent PIJ terrorist killed, was a deputy to Ali Ghali, who was killed in an airstrike earlier in the day and was commander of the terror group’s rocket squads in Gaza.

Abu-Deka “operated to advance, plan, and execute rocket fire attacks toward Israel,” the IDF said. He was also a key player regarding large barrages of rockets fired during conflicts in August 2022 and May 2021.

He was the fifth prominent PIJ commander to be assassinated since Tuesday morning, when Israel launched Operation Shield and Arrow with the elimination of three senior terrorists.

As of 2:30 p.m., the Israeli military reported that Gaza terrorists had fired 547 rockets and mortars at Israel – reaching as far as Tel Aviv – since the start of the operation. There were no Israeli casualties, but some homes and vehicles were destroyed in the south and EMTs treated people for anxiety.