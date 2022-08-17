Palestinian general talks military, intelligence cooperation with Moscow

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the opening of a Moscow military expo, Aug. 15, 2022. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

The top commander of the Palestinian Authority’s security forces discussed military and intelligence cooperation with a senior Russian defense official in Moscow on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

According to the report, Palestinian Maj.-Gen. Nidal Abu Dukhan met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on the sidelines of a Russians weapons expo and security conference in Moscow.

The report of Dukhan and Fomin’s talks comes as Moscow looks for new allies as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags into its sixth month.

The PA has long sought to bypass U.S. mediation of the Mideast conflict by making the UN, European Union and Russia more active players in the peace process. The Palestinians intend to seek full member status in the UN.

Russia has expressed support for Palestinian statehood over the years, while maintaining a complicated relationship with Israel.