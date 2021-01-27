Palestinian Islamic Fatwa council bans term ‘Abraham Accords’

Palestinian Islamic leaders issue religious edict banning Muslims from supporting the accords that established peace between Israel and Arab countries.

By World Israel News Staff

The leading Palestinian Islamic religious body issued a ruling on Wednesday condemning the use of the term “Abraham Accords” to refer to the historic agreement signed at the White House last year, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The Palestinian Supreme Fatwa Council took exception to the accords being named for the biblical patriarch Abraham, who is revered as the father of Judaism, Islam and Christianity, the three “Abrahamic” religions.

The Supreme Fatwa council is in charge of Islamic religious affairs for the Palestinian territories in Gaza, Judea and Samaria as well as issuing edicts for the Muslim population in Jerusalem. The council ruled that naming the Abraham Accords was an “alleged Abrahamic religion project” that both attacked the Muslim faith and politicized religion.

The name “Abraham Accords is “a form of deception” that “benefits the occupier and constitutes a clear threat to our nation’s causes, first and foremost the Palestinian cause and al-Aqsa Mosque,” the council ruled.

Those behind the use of the term “Abraham Accords” were seeking to “redraw the map of the Middle East in line with the Greater Israel map,” according to the Council, the Post reported.

The council pointed out that Muslims and Palestinians “have no problem with the followers of the monotheistic religions,” but “the reality of the struggle in our land is to confront the Zionist occupation and the settlement enterprise.”

In order to try and block support by any Palestinians for the accords, the council warned that calls to follow the accords and establish peace with Israel “are dangerous and tantamount to apostasy.”

The report said the council also ruled that it was forbidden to Muslims to support “the new Abrahamic faith,” adding instead that Muslims should instead “refute these calls and expose their true goals and dangers.”

Following the normalization by the UAE and Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco also announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel, joining Egypt and Jordan who were the first to sign peace treaties with the Jewish State.

Palestinian leaders were furious with all four countries, saying they had stabbed the Palestinian cause in the back by breaking with the terms of the previous Arab Peace Initiative under which Arab states would only recognize Israel after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict had been resolved.