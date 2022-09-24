Palestinian killed while trying to run over Israeli soldiers

FILE: Police at the scene of a car ramming attack in eastern Jerusalem, May 16, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Palestinians claim IDF deliberately killed driver after “normal traffic accident.”

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

IDF soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who tried to run them over in Samaria on Saturday.

The attack took place near Havat Gilad.

Soldiers opened fire after the he car crossed lanes and accelerated towards them. The vehicle collided with a police car, lightly injuring an officer inside.

The Palestinian was identified as Mohammed Ali Abu Kafiyya, 36, of Beit Iksa, a village north of Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry denounced Israel, claiming the IDF deliberately shot Kafiyya after the collision which it said was “a result of a normal traffic accident.”

Over the past week, there have been 10 Palestinian shooting and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria. The IDF has boosted its forces amid the increasing attacks ahead of the High Holidays.