Palestinian mother instructs her son how to become a Martyr

By Itamar Marcus, Palestinian Media Watch

When a 16-year-old Palestinian boy told his mother “I’ll come back to you as a Martyr,” she could have discouraged him with several possible responses. However, she did not tell him she loves him and would rather he lived to adulthood and raised a family. She did not tell him NOT to seek suicide as a “Martyr.” What she did, alternatively, was give him instructions on how to assure Allah accepted him as a Martyr.

This is the shocking account that the mother of 16-year-old Muntasir Al-Shawa told PA TV:

“The day before [my son’s] injury [from which he died], he told me: ‘I want to go to the Balata refugee camp [near Joseph’s Tomb], and I’ll come back to you as a Martyr.’ I laughed at him and told him: ‘Do you think being a Martyr is something trivial? Go bathe, pray, bow down to Allah, and then there might be a chance that Allah will agree to accept you [as a Martyr].’ The following night he came back to me as a Martyr. Praise Allah.” [Official PA TV News, Feb. 21, 2023]

