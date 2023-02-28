Palestinian mother instructs her son how to become a Martyr February 28, 2023 Palestinian child wants to be a Martyr. (PMW/Screenshot)(PMW/Screenshot)Palestinian mother instructs her son how to become a Martyr Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/palestinian-mother-instructs-her-son-how-to-become-a-martyr/ Email Print “Go bathe, pray, bow down to Allah, and then there might be a chance that Allah will agree to accept you [as a Martyr].” By Itamar Marcus, Palestinian Media Watch When a 16-year-old Palestinian boy told his mother “I’ll come back to you as a Martyr,” she could have discouraged him with several possible responses. However, she did not tell him she loves him and would rather he lived to adulthood and raised a family. She did not tell him NOT to seek suicide as a “Martyr.” What she did, alternatively, was give him instructions on how to assure Allah accepted him as a Martyr. This is the shocking account that the mother of 16-year-old Muntasir Al-Shawa told PA TV: “The day before [my son’s] injury [from which he died], he told me: ‘I want to go to the Balata refugee camp [near Joseph’s Tomb], and I’ll come back to you as a Martyr.’ I laughed at him and told him: ‘Do you think being a Martyr is something trivial? Go bathe, pray, bow down to Allah, and then there might be a chance that Allah will agree to accept you [as a Martyr].’ The following night he came back to me as a Martyr. Praise Allah.” [Official PA TV News, Feb. 21, 2023] For more about the Palestinian cult of Child-Martyrdom see this PMW video. Read 'GO TO JENIN!': Arab-Israeli activist confronts terror-supporters in Tel Aviv child abusePalestinian educationPalestinian terrorRadical Islam